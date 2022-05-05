LIVE: Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke, state leaders to address reproductive rights in Texas

AUSTIN – Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, and state reproductive rights leaders are holding a press conference Thursday morning in Austin to address the reproductive rights for women in Texas following the leak of the Supreme Court opinion draft on Roe v. Wade.

As the discussion of the draft continues, O’Rourke will speak on his opinions about women’s decisions about their bodies, health care and future.

On Saturday, Beto and advocates will also hold a Houston rally at the Discovery Green.

The discussion will be held at 10 a.m.

KPRC 2 will live stream the event in the video player above.