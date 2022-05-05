4-year-old dies days after being accidentally shot by 9-year-old in home near Katy, Sheriff Gonzalez says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 4-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by a 9-year-old at a home near Katy has died, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 32-year-old Francisco Javier Lupian was visiting his 4-year-old nephew and several other people at the home in the 22300 block of Guston Hall Lane near Gorki Park Drive.

Lupian allegedly possessed a small-caliber handgun and had left it somewhere around the home, unsecured. At some point, deputies said the 9-year-old boy found the weapon and fired it toward the 4-year-old, striking him in the head.

The family did not call 911, but instead, the child was transported to Memorial Hermann in Katy in a private vehicle and then airlifted via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann in Texas Medical Center.

Court documents revealed that Lupian had previously shown his 9-year-old nephew how to pull the gun’s slide prior to the accidental shooting.

Lupian has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is unclear if his charges will be upgraded since his nephew’s death.