Culture wars over race and sexuality are dominating Texas school board elections

HOUSTON – In Katy, Texas, a parent who campaigned to ban graphic novels about Black middle school-age boys from public school libraries is now running for a seat on the suburban Houston school board, promising to “stop the indoctrination.”
Four hours away in Arlington, a school board member who spoke out against a lawmaker’s investigation of library books discovered last month that several of his re-election signs had been vandalized with the words “pedophile sympathizer.”
And in Mansfield, a suburb southwest of Dallas, a newly formed political action committee sent mailers alleging that “woke” policies were to blame for a mass shooting in the district and endorsing four school board candidates who would “protect our children” and “keep critical race theory out of our classrooms.”