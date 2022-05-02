2 suspects, believed to be 16 years old, detained after pointing gun at victim, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man opened fire on two suspects who he says pointed guns at him moments after he arrived at his apartment complex on Saturday night, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

According to officials, a man was arriving at his home in the 6700 block of W Sam Houston Pkwy South around 11:15 p.m. when he noticed a maroon-colored vehicle quickly reversing towards him. The man told authorities that two young men quickly hopped out the back of that vehicle with guns pointed toward him.

That man reportedly then pulled out his own gun and began to open fire at the two suspects, who immediately hopped back inside the car and fled the scene.

HPD officers later said they were able to locate that vehicle at a McDonald’s parking lot. The three suspects were standing outside of the vehicle when police arrived, HPD says.

Authorities say they attempted to detain all three men, however, one suspect got away on foot. One of the other two who was detained reportedly had a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD’s robbery division is investigating.