Celebrities offer condolences following the death of 76-year-old Grammy-winning singer Naomi Judd

FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 13, 2009. Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Social media was filled with heart-felt condolences Saturday afternoon after family members announced the death of Grammy Award-winning singer Naomi Judd.

Judd was part of the singing duo The Judds and the mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd. She was 76 years old.

RELATED: Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

According to the Associated Press, her daughters announced her death on Saturday.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Naomi Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee, said a statement on behalf of her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland. It is unclear the manner in which she died, and the family has asked for privacy at this time.

Ad

Tributes below

We grieve with the family of Naomi Judd on their loss of a remarkable wife, mother and friend. She was kind and encouraging to everyone who crossed her path. She will be missed. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 30, 2022

My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago😢 pic.twitter.com/mRYJHUjTc8 — Cody Alan (@CodyAlan) April 30, 2022

Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022

We're heartbroken to learn about the passing of the legendary Naomi Judd & honored to have shared many unforgettable moments & performances together. Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna & Ashley, & legions of fans around the world during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/xTmYvEG1nj — CMT (@CMT) April 30, 2022

Silence so deep only my soul can hear

Says now the past is what I fear

The future isn’t what it used to be

Only today is all that’s promised me



Flow on River of Time



I love you, Naomi Judd. January 11, 1946 - April 30, 2022 pic.twitter.com/aaR3IPAkrt — Hunter Kelly (@hunterkelly) April 30, 2022

I am absolutely heartsick to hear the news about Naomi Judd. My heart and my prayers go out to Wynonna, Ashley Judd, and all of us friends and fans who loved and respected her so much. She is irreplaceable — a country music legend will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/PUI79HNqJX — Ty Herndon (@TyHerndoncom) April 30, 2022

This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family. https://t.co/ONRL9Q29om — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 30, 2022

Back in 2003 Naomi Judd was a judge on Star search.. she gave me a perfect score and that changed my life.. Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley. 🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏻 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 30, 2022