83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Celebrities offer condolences following the death of 76-year-old Grammy-winning singer Naomi Judd

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Naomi Judd, The Judds
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 13, 2009. Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died, her family announced Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File) (Josh Anderson, AP2009)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Social media was filled with heart-felt condolences Saturday afternoon after family members announced the death of Grammy Award-winning singer Naomi Judd.

Judd was part of the singing duo The Judds and the mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd. She was 76 years old.

RELATED: Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

According to the Associated Press, her daughters announced her death on Saturday.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Naomi Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee, said a statement on behalf of her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland. It is unclear the manner in which she died, and the family has asked for privacy at this time.

Tributes below

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter