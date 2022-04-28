Woman rescued from clothing donation box after crawling inside, getting trapped, city officials say

The woman said she needed clothes for her baby

HOUSTON – As it states on the posted signs, only shoes and clothes should be going in outdoor clothing and shoe donation boxes.

One woman who crawled inside of a donation box located in a Walmart parking lot on Tidwell and HWY 290, learned that lesson the hard way after she got stuck inside.

On Wednesday morning, authorities said a woman crawled inside of the donation box in what appeared to be a desperate and dangerous attempt to retrieve clothing items.

But police said the woman ended up getting trapped and was unable to get herself out of the box. When police arrived, they said it took about 20 to 30 minutes to get the mother out.

“Our patrol officer came. Whenever they came out here, we waited for HFD. They did a great job. They got her loose without any injury that they could see,” said HPD Sgt Victor Olivares.

Instead of handcuffing the woman, officers handed her pamphlets listing resources where families in need can get assistance through the city of Houston.

Ad

“The last few years have been tough with the pandemic and everything that is going on. Our department is always striving to try and find new ways for community outreach and helping people,” Olivares said.

The woman will not be facing any charges.

KPRC2 attempted to get in touch with the nonprofit that is listed on the box but has not heard back.