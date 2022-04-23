Woman shot, killed ‘while playing with guns’ at SE Harris County apartment, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after a man allegedly shot her while they appeared to be “playing with guns” at a southeast Harris County apartment Saturday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Sheriff Gonzalez said via Twitter that it happened at the Brookside Gardens Apartments in the 3500 block of South Sam Houston Parkway East near Scott Street.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died, Gonzalez said. It appeared that both the man and the woman knew each other prior to the shooting.

HCSO Homicide and crime scene investigators are headed to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.