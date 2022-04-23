VIDEO: Purse snatchers target Bunker Hill area

A group of deft purse-snatchers remained at large and unidentified, Friday.

One of the crimes, on April 1, was caught on surveillance video at the El Rancho Supermarket in the 5200 block of W. 34 Street.

The unidentified suspect is seen exiting a silver four-door Chrysler sedan with stolen plates and swiping something from the front seat of the vehicle.

The driver had left her driver’s side door open and her purse on the front seat as she loaded groceries.

Later that same day, Priscilla Phillips was shopping at the Costco in the 1100 block of Bunker Hill Road.

“I popped the trunk because I had something heavy, turned around, and it was gone,” Phillips said.

Phillips had religious items inside her purse that she said were irreplaceable.

If you have information about the crime, the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division asks that you call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.