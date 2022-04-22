Houston-area organization holds meeting to discuss improving statewide childhood vaccination rates

HOUSTON – A League City-based organization held a discussion with medical professionals and community to determine how to improve childhood vaccination rates caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the Immunization Organization says the pandemic has kept parents from updating their children’s routine vaccines.

“Parents should not forget their children need to be up-to-date on their routine vaccinations such as measles and polio vaccines,” said Terri Burke, executive director of The Immunization Partnership. “We have life-saving vaccines available, and nothing should prevent us from protecting our children from contracting diseases that can cause serious illness, and trigger avoidable outbreaks.”