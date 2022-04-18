Man with anxiety disorder awarded $450K after wrongful termination following unwanted birthday party at job, lawsuit says

A Kentucky man with an anxiety disorder asked his employer not to celebrate his birthday because it would trigger a panic attack.

When the company, Gravity Diagnostics, ignored Kevin Berling’s request and had a surprise lunchtime celebration for him on Aug. 7, 2019, he got upset, and days later, Berling was fired, according to a lawsuit he filed against the company in a Kenton County court.

On March 31, a jury awarded him $450,000. The jury found that Berling suffered an “adverse employment action” because of his anxiety disability, court documents show.

