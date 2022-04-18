77º

Kindergarten student brings Jose Cuervo mix to class, shared it with 4 others, report says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

LIVONIA, Mich. – Parents are demanding answers after a kindergarten student at Grand River Academy in Livonia allegedly brought a bottle of alcohol to class and shared it with four other students, according to a report made by NBC-affiliate ClickOnDetroit.

The child reportedly had a small plastic bottle that contained more than 10% alcohol in it.

Parents of the five students were notified the morning of April 14, stating that the kindergartener had brought a premixed bottle of Jose Cuervo to class and shared it with the four classmates.

Later that day, the principal sent out a letter to the community regarding the incident.

