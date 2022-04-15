Sugar Land man wanted for road rage shooting on Katy Freeway service road, court docs say

Tire marks are seen on a street in Harris County, Texas, in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A Sugar Land man is wanted for a March 19 road rage shooting on the Katy Freeway service road, according to court records.

Tristan King, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to court documents, a woman and her husband were traveling westbound on the service road when they allegedly saw a white Ford Fusion driving erratically, weaving in and out of traffic. The couple’s vehicle passed the Fusion and entered the Katy Freeway, traveling westbound. The Fusion allegedly followed them as they took the Grand Parkway northbound exit.

Court docs stated that the Fusion pulled up next to the couple’s vehicle on the passenger side. The woman stated that she told her husband the driver of the Fusion appeared to be angry with them and then heard something striking their vehicle. The driver then allegedly slowed down, went behind their vehicle, then pulled up on their driver’s side. The woman said she heard something striking their vehicle again and then the window shattered.

According to court docs, the couple realized they were being shot at, called 911 and took the Morton Road exit. The woman was able to capture a photo of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number. When the couple pulled into a parking lot, they saw bullet holes in their vehicle.

Court docs stated that a witness inside the victim’s vehicle also saw the driver of the Fusion pointing a rifle at the couple’s vehicle out of his passenger’s side window.

The vehicle was also tied to another incident from Feb. 24 where the driver damaged a woman’s windshield, according to court records.