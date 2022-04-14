Video: Man armed with knife robs woman at ATM drive-thru in Spring Branch area

Robbery at ATM in 2800 block of Gessner on Feb. 1, 2022

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a woman at knifepoint at an ATM drive-thru.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.

According to HPD, a motorist was withdrawing money from an ATM in the 2800 block of Gessner when an unknown man suddenly appeared at her window. The man pointed a knife at the woman and demanded her wallet.

The woman did as she was told, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Police did not release any specific details about the suspect’s description. He was wearing a white pullover at the time of the crime.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.