Mayor Turner, Verizon announce $300K grant donation to further support entrepreneurship at TSU, diverse-owned small businesses

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Mayor Sylvester Turner on April 11, 2022. (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined Verizon Foundation leadership to announce a $300,000 grant donation to the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity.

The funds will further support entrepreneurship education at Texas Southern University and diverse-owned small businesses within the community, the release stated.

Turner thanked Verizon for its continuous efforts to divest in the Houston community. He said the donation will allow Houston to continue to invest in small communities by helping organizations and nonprofits create programs that will meet the needs of the community.

“This is a city of opportunity,” the mayor said.

