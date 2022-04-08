Parents of teen found dead alongside Eastex Freeway overpass last month still want answers

HOUSTON – Two months later, the parents of Jesslyn Zuniga still want to know what happened.

“We’re waiting for answers,” said her father Jose Zuniga. “In our mind, it’s not making sense. It’s not adding up.”

The 18-year-old’s body was found alongside an overpass on Eastex Freeway at Gregg Street on Feb. 6.

Houston police initially believed Zuniga’s death was a suicide but reversed course after a man came forward.

Court documents confirm that police arrested Herminio Orozco, 21 regarding this case. Orozco has been charged with felony Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

Orozco told investigators he, Zuniga and others had left Eleven Eleven Nightclub, located on the 2400 block of Austin Street, according to court documents. While driving eastbound on the highway, Orozco told investigators a white van struck his truck, ejecting Zuniga from the passenger seat.

But Zuniga’s parents have questions about Orozco’s account.

They said a second man was in the truck with Orozco and their daughter. That man has not been identified nor charged in the case.

“The only people who knew what happened are the people in the vehicle. They’re not talking. We don’t know the final moments of our daughters life,” her father said.

Court documents said Orozco made a statement to police 14 hours after it’s alleged he ran away from the scene, leaving Zuniga’s body.

Zuniga’s mother said she believes Orozco knows more about her daughter’s death.

“We don’t believe it. We don’t believe it,” said Sandy Garza.

“They wrecked 500 feet away, and she ends up 500 feet away perfectly on the side of the road?” her father questioned.

Court documents confirm Orozco was issued a bond on the charge, but violated conditions of his bond agreement by not checking in with pre-trial services or wearing an electronic monitor.