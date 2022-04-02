Shred Day Houston: Here’s what you need to know before bringing old documents while helping the community

HOUSTON – Spring cleaning is finally here, and what could be a better way than to clean out some of that paperwork in your home?

KPRC 2 has partnered with Comerica Bank to host the 2022 Comerica Bank Shred Day. This year’s event is set to take place Saturday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Mangum Banking Center, located at 2201 Mangum in northwest Houston. The event is free and open to the public.

According to Comerica Bank, the annual event launched in 2013 with event partner Iron Mountain, helping Houstonians securely destroy and recycle over 851,000 pounds of sensitive paper documents.

RELATED: Ready to shred, Houston? Bring your old documents to this event on Saturday

Ad

As a way to give back, Houstonians can bring two nonperishable foods to the event, All food donations will go towards the Houston Food Bank.

Not sure what documents you can shred? Here’s what you can bring:

Documents containing sensitive info (name, address, social security number, account numbers, etc).

Documents such as utility invoices, bank statements, medical records, credit card offers, tax documents older than seven (7) years

You are not required to remove staples, fasteners or anything attached to your paperwork. However, items such as cardboard, trash, metal rings, folders or binders, and plastic bags are prohibited. To see a list of prohibited items, click here.

IF YOU GO:

Comerica Mangum Banking Center

2201 Mangum Road, Houston

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.