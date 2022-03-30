Ready to shred, Houston? Bring your old documents to this event on Saturday

If you have documents you’d like to dispose of in a safe manner, you’re in luck: Comerica Bank Shred Day is coming!

Shredding sensitive documents like old bank statements, tax returns (seven years or older), medical bills, utility statements and pre-approved credit card offers is the single best way you can prevent identity theft, the fastest growing crime in the U.S. with more than 13 million victims annually, according to Comerica Bank.

Shred Day is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at the Comerica Mangum Banking Center, 2201 Mangum Road, in Houston.

Since launching the day back in 2013, this event has helped Houstonians securely destroy and recycle more than 851,000 pounds of sensitive paper documents, helping keep that information out of the hands of dumpster divers and local landfills, according to this website.

“In the process, our generous guests have helped us raise nearly $78,000 and 43,000 pounds of food for the Houston Food Bank, which is equivalent to providing more than 270,000 meals for hungry Houstonians.”

Watch the segment above to hear from the Comerica Bank president, who joined us for a live segment on “Houston Life.” KPRC is a media partner for this event.

Learn more: Comerica Bank Shred Day