74º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Will Smith’s mom addresses slap of Chris Rock at Oscars, says she’s ‘never seen him do that’

Describing her son as “a very even, people person,” Carolyn Smith said Sunday was “the first time I’ve ever seen him go off.”

By Elisha Fieldstadt, NBC NEWS

Tags: Oscars, Will Smith, Chris Rock
Will Smith appears in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello)

Will Smith’s mother said she’s never seen her son “go off” like he did when he hit Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday night.

“He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime ... I’ve never seen him do that,” Carolyn Smith told ABC affiliate WPVI of Philadelphia.

Smith slapped Rock on stage after the stand-up comedian said that he was excited to watch Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in the sequel of “G.I. Jane.”

To continue reading this article, visit NBCNEWS.com.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.