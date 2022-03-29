Will Smith’s mom addresses slap of Chris Rock at Oscars, says she’s ‘never seen him do that’

Will Smith appears in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Will Smith’s mother said she’s never seen her son “go off” like he did when he hit Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday night.

“He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime ... I’ve never seen him do that,” Carolyn Smith told ABC affiliate WPVI of Philadelphia.

Smith slapped Rock on stage after the stand-up comedian said that he was excited to watch Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in the sequel of “G.I. Jane.”

