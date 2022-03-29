‘I beg you, please help Mariupol’: Ukrainian journalist shares family’s escape from attacks in Mariupol

The war in Ukraine is now nearing five weeks.

One journalist from Mariupol wants the world to know of the horrors she and her family have seen.

She wants the world to know the battle for Ukraine is not over, and to please help if you can.

When the Russian forces attacked the city of Mariupol, Alevtyna Shvetsova, her husband, her 8-year-old son, and her extended family experienced it firsthand.

“We started seeing buildings explode and burn from their window,” said Shvetsova through a translator and head of the organization HTX4UKRAINE, Iryna Marchiano.

The family quickly went into hiding.

“A lot of these people that are hiding right now haven’t been in touch with their family and don’t even know if part of their extended families are alive,” said Shvetsova.

They had to scrounge for food and always be ready to move.

“During that first month, we basically lived, slept, and walked (while) fully dressed with shoes on because we basically were ready to run,” said Shvetsova.

They realized if they stayed any longer, they would not survive.

“This was a whole new level of bad. It was brutal and very forceful. We escaped Mariupol walking for 20 kilometers on foot,” added Shvetsova.

Alevtyna said most of the city’s infrastructure has been destroyed. They’ve witnessed dead bodies scattered on the streets and burials in parks and courtyards.

She wants the world to know it has not gotten any better, it is still a dire situation, and help is still needed.

“I beg you, please help Mariupol. Please help Mariupol. We have to do something,” said Shvetsova.

