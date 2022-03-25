Man charged for chasing woman through Pasadena park has history of domestic violence, documents reveal

PASADENA, Texas – Officers with Pasadena Police Department have arrested a man who allegedly chased a woman in a vehicle through a park back in February.

Gabriel Rendon Garcia, 19, is charged with aggravated assault on a family member.

On Feb. 25 shortly before 10 a.m., police shared surveillance video from a home nearby the park that showed a woman being chased down by someone driving a gray-colored Ford Escape at Satsuma Park.

Court documents revealed that the woman was seen walking away from the vehicle before Garcia accelerated toward her on the field.

The woman was heard screaming loudly as she looked over her shoulder several times before cutting across the park.

According to court documents, Garcia didn’t stop pursuing the woman until she reached a fence. The woman was not injured during the incident.

Court documents also revealed that Garcia was on deferred adjudication for assault on a family member against the woman in July of last year after he allegedly kicked her in the face and body. The woman allegedly told authorities at the time that Garcia did not kick her and that her injuries were due to her “falling face-first into a coffee table.”

An emergency protection order was issued against Garcia on March 21.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence contact the Pasadena PD Crime Victim Liason at 713-475-4814 or The Bridge Over Troubled Waters at 713-473-2801.