Mayor Turner releases update on city’s main resilience, climate sustainability efforts as they reach 2-year mark

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and his office released a report Wednesday that address how the city’s resilience and sustainability efforts are doing since the city launched its Climate Action Plan and Resilient Houston initiatives.

The initiatives -- through recommendations for new programs, projects, and policies -- aim “to help Houston prepare, adapt, and recover from shocks and stresses—like the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather, systemic inequities, and more,” according to a news release on the report.

So how has the city fared on these efforts in the past two years?

This is Turner’s take on the reports: “We have taken strides, despite the challenges and roadblocks that Houstonians have faced. It is yet another demonstration of our resilience as a city. With three out of 18 targets completed in Resilient Houston and three out of 12 targets completed for the Climate Action Plan, I have no doubt that we are positioning Houston as a leader in resilience and demonstrate our commitment to build forward and build better.”

The news release adds this: “The plans outline specific actions for the city, partners, and communities to come together and solve our city and region’s challenges together, with an emphasis on the most vulnerable populations.”

Turner’s office said, to date, the following targets have been completed:

Resilient Houston completed targets:

Target 5. Invest $5 million in local artists to create resilience awareness projects across the city by 2025.

Target 13. Appoint Department Resilience Officers in every city of Houston Department in 2020.

Target 14. Attract or incubate 50 Energy 2.0 companies in Greater Houston by 2025.

Climate Action Plan completed targets:

Target 5. Attract or incubate 50 Energy 2.0 companies in Greater Houston by 2025.

Target 8. Double the current number of PACE projects by 2025.

Target 12. Adopt long range solid waste plan in 2020.

The two-year combined report outlines goals and targets, but also provided a web-interface to dive into the details of each target. This was accomplished through the partnership with the Kinder Institute.

Access the two-year report here.

Access the web interface here.

For more questions on the two-year report or to take part in the implementation of both plans, please contact the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Sustainability.

Read the Resilient Houston document here.

Read the Climate Action Plan here.