HCSO: 1 teen dead, 3 wounded after shots fired at birthday party outside south Houston production studio

One teen is dead and three others were wounded after shots were fired during a birthday party in south Houston.

HOUSTON – One teen is dead and three others were wounded after shots were fired at a birthday party outside a south Houston production studio, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened shortly after midnight at Dreamlite Productions Studio, located in the 2900 block of South Sam Houston Tollway East near State Highway 288 early Sunday.

Deputies said a 16-year-old girl was having a birthday party inside the studio when a large group, between 75-100 people, congregated outside at the parking lot.

A fight broke a short time after, and deputies said several individuals fired multiple shots, according to deputies. Four teens -- three 17-year-old boys and one 14-year-old girl -- were shot within the group.

One of the 17-year-old boys was life-flighted to an area hospital where they later died.

The remaining two 17-year-old boys were also transported to Texas Children’s Hospital where one of them is currently in serious condition and the other in good condition.

The 14-year-old girl remains in unknown condition.

The 16-year-old birthday girl was not injured and appeared okay. Authorities spoke to her, her family, and business owners, who are cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses told officers that a group of people were thrown out of the party prior to the shooting.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They believe the suspects got away in a white SUV.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call HCSO Homicide at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

