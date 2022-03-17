‘The Warwick’ brings new fine dining to Houston area

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s hottest dining destinations, The Warwick, is now open in the former Houston’s Restaurant space at 5888 Westheimer Road at Fountain View Drive.

The Warwick provides an elevated dining experience boasting New American Fare with Southern influences.

The restaurant pays homage to one of Houston’s first luxury hotels (Warwick Hotel) opening nearly 100 years ago in 1926, and to Houston’s with similar “favorites” that popularized the former restaurant.

Chef consultant Antoine Ware has perfected a menu that offers former diners a bit of familiarity mixed with Southern classics to create an element of dining that makes it unique to the city and specifically, the area.

Ware has worked alongside many Houston chefs including Chris Shepherd, and with several local restaurants including Brennan’s and Harold’s. The New Orleans native moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina and has been putting his spin on Southern dishes in the Bayou City ever since.

“Our menu is appealing to both business diners and those looking for a night of celebration,” said Ware. “Excellent food paired with the atmosphere.”

Guests can expect a variety of fresh American and Southern shareables, salads and entrees including seasonal raw & signature chargrilled oysters, Mediterranean inspired Lamb Chops, Fontina Fondue, butter-poached Lobster Tails, choice Filets, Vegan Pastas and more.

Rendering of interior of new The Warwick on Westheimer (KPRC)

Chef Ware pays tribute to the former Houstons with some of their staple dishes like “The Dip,” a play off the famous spinach artichoke dip as well as a version of the Houston Hawaiian Ribeye, and Thai Noodle Salad.

The masterminds behind the project, Variety Pack LLC have more than 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry in the Houston and Arizona areas with a host of dining venues ranging from steakhouses to sports bars and coffee shops.

The cocktail menu and wine list have been in the works for quite some time as well, beverage director Andrew Grala began creating the perfect combination of traditional and modern selections, all made to complement The Warwick’s unique offerings. Fan favorites include The Warwick’s signature Sidecar Royale, Pardon My French, and Pushing Daisies.

The current space, which previously remained vacant since Houston’s closed in 2019 after nearly 40 years in business, was transformed by Interior Designer, Nicki Dooms of NHI Design. The mature space boasts modern finishes with intimate touches like luxurious black and white tilework, custom banquettes, a massive bar designed for gathering, an affluent private dining room with marble patterned tile inlay in the center - perfect for a party of 12-15 guests, and two spacious outdoor patios with large oak tree shade covers.

The tropical greens mixed with copper and gold metal tones transport guests to a new level of sophistication with light-stained woods, an abundance of natural light, and custom marble flooring throughout. The mixture of textures, elements, and materials sets the tone for an elevated dining experience.