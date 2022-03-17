Have you seen him? FBI, HCSO seeking man who stole cash from NW Harris County bank in 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Violent Task Force are seeking a man who they say robbed a northwest Harris County Chase Bank in December of 2020.

It happened in the 12300 block of FM 1960 Road West near North Eldridge Parkway.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2020, photos from a surveillance camera captured the man entering the bank and acting as a customer.

When he approached the teller, authorities said he passed a note that he wrote, telling employees that he was attempting to rob them.

After the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, he took off in a red 2008-2010 Ford Edge SUV.

According to authorities, the man appeared to be in his late 20s to late 30s, standing between 5 foot 9 to 6 feet, and was last seen wearing a black du-rag or beanie cap, dark green colored hoodie with orange or red-colored writing. He also wore black pants, black shoes, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the FBI Violent Crime Taskforce.