Man shot during fight with another man at Traders Village in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A man was left in critical condition Sunday night after he was shot during a fight with another man, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The shooting was reported at a flea market, located in the 7900 block of N. Eldridge Parkway.
Gonzalez said the gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition while the other man was detained.
@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at a flea market located at 7979 N Eldridge Pkwy. One male was shot after an altercation with another male. The victim was transported in critical condition. One male is detained. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cOPEOuXC9B— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 14, 2022