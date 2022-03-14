56º

Man shot during fight with another man at Traders Village in NW Harris County, sheriff says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – A man was left in critical condition Sunday night after he was shot during a fight with another man, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported at a flea market, located in the 7900 block of N. Eldridge Parkway.

Gonzalez said the gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition while the other man was detained.

