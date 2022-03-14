2 arrested after illegal boarding home shuts down in Humble, HCFMO says

HUMBLE, Texas – Two people were arrested after the Harris County Fire Marshalls Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies Office shut down an unpermitted boarding home Monday morning.

The facility, which allegedly had no permits to operate as a group home, was located in the 7300 block of Lonesome Woods Trail in Humble.

According to authorities, two people were arrested, five residents were evaluated and one person was transported to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.

The HCFMO said the remaining four residents were picked up by family or friends.

A list of permitted boarding homes in unincorporated Harris County can be found on the Fire Marshal’s website.

SEE MORE:

16 people found inside unlicensed assisted living facility in NW Houston, HCFMO says

Ad

Nearly 20 people found living in unpermitted boarding home, fire marshal says

Nine people found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ in unpermitted boarding home in Crosby, officials say

‘Hidden in plain sight:’ Officials shut down another unlicensed boarding home facility in Harris Co.