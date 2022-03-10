3 catalytic converter thieves arrested after high-speed chase, deputies say

HOUSTON – Three men accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested after a chase Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded to reports of catalytic converter thefts in progress in the vicinity of Hollow Tree and Cypress Station around 1:15 a.m.

Authorities said they located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle and attempted to stop it. Suspects then fled the scene and a pursuit began, deputies said.

According to HCSO, suspects went southbound on 45 with speeds reaching 120 mph. Eventually, deputies said the suspects crashed out at 8401 Wheatley and the three suspects fled on foot.

Deputies said all three suspects were taken into custody a short time later by officers with the Houston Police Department and HCSO officials with assistance from the Department of Public Safety.

Four catalytic converters were located inside the trunk of the fleeing vehicle, deputies said.