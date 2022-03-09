Plane carrying Trump makes emergency landing Saturday while returning from New Orleans

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during the Republican Party of Iowa's America First Dinner, June 11, 2019, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Trump reshaped Republican foreign policy with his "America First" doctrine, skepticism of NATO and appreciation of autocrats. But Russian's invasion of Ukraine and the West's united response to it is emerging as a sudden test of that philosophy. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump was flying home from a speech in New Orleans on Saturday when the airplane experienced engine failure, turned around and made an emergency landing, two people familiar with the incident said.

Trump was returning to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, on a plane borrowed from a Republican donor, one of the people told NBC News, confirming a report in The Washington Post.

Before the aborted flight, Trump had spoken to a group of the Republican National Committee’s leading fundraisers at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans. During the speech, he repeated baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and also criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

