Here is how Houstonians can help the people of Ukraine as their country is invaded by Russia.
The Consulate General of Ukraine in Houston shared on Facebook where to donate money or humanitarian packages that will help Ukraine.
Efforts shared include making a donation to:
The Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston recommends making donations to the following trusted organizations:
- United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, Inc. is accepting donations to provide humanitarian aid to the victims of war in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia is accepting donations to support war victims and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian National Womens League Of America is accepting donations that will be directed to Ukrainian civilians who have been displaced or injured, as well as to four military hospitals caring for injured soldiers.
- The Return Alive Foundation is accepting donations to help the Ukrainian Army.
- United Help Ukraine is accepting donations to help provide medical aid and humanitarian relief to Ukrainians.
- Voices of Children is accepting donations to help children of war in Ukraine.
- Hospitallers is accepting donations to help support the activities of the volunteer medical battalion of Hospitallers.