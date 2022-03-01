71º

LIVE

Local News

How Houstonians can help the people of Ukraine

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston, Ukraine
A Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov) (Mstyslav Chernov, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Here is how Houstonians can help the people of Ukraine as their country is invaded by Russia.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Houston shared on Facebook where to donate money or humanitarian packages that will help Ukraine.

Efforts shared include making a donation to:

The Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston recommends making donations to the following trusted organizations:

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email