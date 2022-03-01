How Houstonians can help the people of Ukraine

A Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous. As Western officials warned a Russian invasion could happen as early as today, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a Day of Unity, with Ukrainians encouraged to raise Ukrainian flags across the country. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

