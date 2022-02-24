Perceived vagrant robs man at Texas Medical Center garage after not receiving amount of cash he wanted, police say

HOUSTON – Police are on the lookout for a perceived beggar who allegedly robbed a person at a parking garage in the Texas Medical Center Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the Mays Clinic garage in the 1200 block of Holcombe Blvd.

According to the University of Texas Police Department, a contract employee was sitting inside his vehicle in the parking garage when a man, who appeared to be homeless, walked up to him and asked for money.

The contractor gave him what he had, but the thought-to-be vagrant didn’t feel it was enough. That is when, according to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and forced the contractor to drive to a nearby ATM and withdraw cash.

After taking the money, the suspect fled the scene.

UT police were alerted, and officers with the Houston Police Department joined the investigation.

Investigators are checking surveillance video for anything that can lead to the apprehension of the suspect.