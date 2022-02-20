3 people hurt following 4-vehicle major crash on East Freeway, authorities say

HOUSTON – Three people were hurt after a major crash involving four vehicles on I-10 eastbound near Uvalde Street, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple agencies, including Houston Police Department, responded to the crash which occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Details of the crash were not immediately available, however, authorities said one of the vehicles, an SUV, apparently rolled over.

Three drivers -- two men and one woman -- were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries, deputies said. A fourth driver was not hurt.

Deputies with HCSO are still investigating the cause of the crash.