2 deputies shot in Katy area identified by authorities; This is how they’re doing

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office identified the two deputies who were shot Tuesday night in the Katy area.

Deputy Y. Martinez, 27, who joined HCSO in Nov. 2017, has been released from the hospital.

Deputy M. Delgado, 28, who joined in July 2020, is undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

The suspected shooter, who has been identified as Alan Huracha, 43, was fatally shot at the scene in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane. According to the man’s family, he was a Navy veteran who suffered from mental health issues.