72º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 deputies shot in Katy area identified by authorities; This is how they’re doing

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Harris County, HCSO
2 deputies shot in Katy neighborhood, suspect dead, authorities say

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office identified the two deputies who were shot Tuesday night in the Katy area.

Deputy Y. Martinez, 27, who joined HCSO in Nov. 2017, has been released from the hospital.

Deputy M. Delgado, 28, who joined in July 2020, is undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

RELATED: Man accused of shooting 2 deputies was a Navy veteran that suffered from mental health issues, family says

The suspected shooter, who has been identified as Alan Huracha, 43, was fatally shot at the scene in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane. According to the man’s family, he was a Navy veteran who suffered from mental health issues.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email