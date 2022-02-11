Balloon release held for 18-year-old found dead under I-10 overpass

Family and friends held a balloon release Thursday for Jesslyn Zuniga, a young woman who was found dead underneath a freeway overpass. KPRC 2's Michael Lopardi has more.

HOUSTON – Dozens of people gathered with pink balloons near Eleanor Tinsley Park on Thursday evening to remember 18-year-old Jesslyn Zuniga.

“We really do appreciate everybody coming out and giving the support they did,” said Jose Angel Zuniga, her father. “We know that everybody who met her loved her.”

Jose said his daughter was found dead on the service road near an East Freeway overpass on Sunday morning. He said the family is searching for answers about what happened.

“We want answers,” Jose said. “We want justice for her.”

Houston Police said investigators initially opened an investigation into what was believed to be a suicide at the time but the case is now being investigated by the hit-and-run unit.

“If anybody saw anything, just get in contact with the police,” Jose said.

Jesslyn’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday, according to her father.