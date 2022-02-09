Family searching for answers after 18-year-old woman found dead under I-10 overpass Sunday

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers following the death of an 18-year-old woman.

“I don’t know what happened but I would like to know,” said Jose Zuniga. “I would like to find out what actually happened.”

Jose Zuniga said his daughter, Jesslyn Zuniga, was found dead on the service road near an East Freeway overpass on Sunday morning.

“It was terrible,” Jose Zuniga said. “We still don’t believe it’s true.”

Candles and flowers were left at a small memorial.

The family said Jesslyn was picked up earlier by a guy she recently met and they went out with some friends and family.

“They went out to a club and were supposed to meet up somewhere else, and she never made it and she never made it home,” Jose Zuniga said.

Houston police said a pick up truck struck a barrier multiple times and came to a stop on the shoulder of the freeway.

Witnesses reported hearing a disturbance with a male voice shouting, HPD said. Police said the male and a dead female were later found on the service road and the male fled on foot.

Investigators said they initially opened an investigation into what was believed to be a suicide at the time. Later that evening, police said the driver of the truck came forward and told investigators he had been involved in the crash during which the woman was thrown from the vehicle.

HPD said the case is now being investigated by the hit and run unit. No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is continuing.

“We’re just trying to find out, basically, what actually happened,” Jose Zuniga said.

The family said it’s still finalizing funeral plans.