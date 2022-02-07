Man fatally shot during argument at southeast Houston apartment complex; shooter on run, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect they said is responsible for the fatal shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex Sunday.

It happened at the Redford Apartments located at 1221 Redford Street around 11:40 p.m.

Patrol officers with the Houston Police Department said witnesses reported that an unknown suspect forced his way inside the apartment of the 21-year-old victim and shot the man multiple times after a physical altercation.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics, HPD said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.