Local, county offices open Friday: This is what Houston-area officials are saying amid wintry conditions

While many schools are closed through Friday, local city and county offices remain open through the severe winter weather.

City of Houston

City of Houston said most offices will open at 10 a.m. to allow city employees time to safely commute.

Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County offices will return to regular hours on Friday.

The Fort Bend County Public Transportation Department, Tax Assessor Office and the County Clerk Office will open at noon.

The 240th, 268th, and 505th District Courts are closed for the day.

City of Rosenberg

City of Rosenberg facilities will remain open for regular hours of operation on Friday. All employees will be reporting to work as normal.

Fort Bend County Road and Bridge and the Office of Emergency Management indicate that roads and highways are clear, free of ice and passable. Based on this information, the decision was made to continue with normal operating hours.

