Teen shot, killed while driving down street in Willis

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed while driving down a street in Willis Thursday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, the teen was driving near West Stewart and Holland when a man came out of his driveway and opened fire, striking the teen.

The victim drove a little farther before crashing into a metal building of an insulation company, causing the wall to collapse.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.