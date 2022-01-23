55º

Man shot, killed when ‘disturbance’ between relatives turns to gunfire, HCSO says; Here’s what we know

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY – A man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon during a “domestic disturbance” between himself and family members at a home in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly shooting happened at the home in the 7800 block of Bunker Wood Lane.

Initial details from the HCSO said the man was shot multiple times.

It is unclear what started the disturbance between the family.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. KPRC 2 crews are headed to the scene.

