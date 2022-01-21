50º

Caught on camera: Thief breaks into 17 vehicles at east Houston elementary school parking lot, HISD officials confirm

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District police are investigating after at least 17 vehicles were broken into - in broad daylight - at an east Houston elementary school, officials confirm.

According to HISD, the vehicles were burglarized in the employee parking lot across the street from Franklin Elementary School, located in the 7100 block of Canal Street, shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video of the crime in an effort to identify suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call HISD police at 713-892-7777.

KPRC 2 obtained two videos of the break-ins, which shows suspects going in and out of the vehicles.

