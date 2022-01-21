Recognize him? Crime Stoppers offers up to $5K for man wanted in hit-and-run of pedestrian

Have you seen him? Crime Stoppers offering up to $5K for helping finding this man who is wanted for a hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect they said struck a victim as they were walking across the street.

The incident happened on Jan. 7 around 6:43 a.m.

Investigators said the victim was initially walking eastbound in the 8500 block of Fuqua Street. While he was crossing the street in the 10500 block of Moers Road, he was hit by a 2015-2020 black Dodge Ram with chrome features.

The driver allegedly fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injuries, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.