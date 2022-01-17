Can you use up to $5K? Tips leading to arrest of carjacking, kidnapping suspect could pay out

Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in a carjacking and kidnapping incident on Dec. 27, 2021.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston and investigators with the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in getting a suspect believed to be involved in a carjacking and kidnapping off the streets.

The alleged crime happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2021 in the 7800 block of W Tidwell Rd.

According to investigators, a person was sitting inside the front passenger seat of a vehicle when an unknown man hopped into the driver’s seat.

The passenger tried to exit the vehicle, police said, but was pulled back inside by the suspect.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and passenger, causing the suspect to lose control of the vehicle and crash.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction, and the passenger was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.