KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Sahara, the pup who’s ready to love again

Before Sahara arrived at Houston Humane Society, her life wasn’t as easy as other pups.

The pup was rescued from a hoarding case on New Year’s Day with 51 of her siblings. Since her arrival at the shelter, she received a well-deserved groom and much love and care!

Volunteers at Houston Humane Society said Sahara may be perfect for a family who’s willing to be patient with her, as it’ll take time for her to fully trust again.

Although Sahara is a little timid, she is still ready to find her furrever home.

Meet Sahara at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Sahara into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

