KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Sahara, the pup who’s ready to love again

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Before Sahara arrived at Houston Humane Society, her life wasn’t as easy as other pups.

The pup was rescued from a hoarding case on New Year’s Day with 51 of her siblings. Since her arrival at the shelter, she received a well-deserved groom and much love and care!

Volunteers at Houston Humane Society said Sahara may be perfect for a family who’s willing to be patient with her, as it’ll take time for her to fully trust again.

Although Sahara is a little timid, she is still ready to find her furrever home.

Meet Sahara at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Sahara into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

