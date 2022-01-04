Houston police seek driver in hit-and-run in northwest Houston

(Image provided by Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division)

Police describe the striking vehicle as an older model silver Cadillac with a black rooftop.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a motorist involved in a hit-and-run in northwest Houston.

About 2:10 a.m. on Dec. 12, the driver, who was traveling northbound in the 5900 block of Guhn Road, hit a pedestrian walking across the street, police said. The driver fled the area without rendering aid.

The victim was not identified. Police said the individual suffered serious bodily injuries in the collision.

Police describe the striking vehicle as an older model silver Cadillac with a black rooftop. (Image provided by Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division)

Police described the striking vehicle as an older model silver Cadillac with a black rooftop.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.