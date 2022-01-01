75º

Woman killed, man wounded in shooting outside SW Houston hookah lounge, police say

Officers were notified of the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – A woman was killed and a man was injured when gunfire broke out outside a southwest Houston hookah lounge early Saturday, police said.

Officers were called about 2:10 a.m. to the 11700 block of S Wilcrest Drive, where they found two people shot in the parking lot of the hookah lounge.

After the pair exited the hookah lounge, they got involved in a disturbance with a group of men, who then attacked the male victim, investigators said. Several individuals attempted to break up the fight and at some point multiple people opened fire, striking the man and the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead by first responders, police said. The man was taken to a hospital and was stable.

Many details remain unclear. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no additional information was immediately available.

