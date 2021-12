A new COVID-19 testing and vaccination site was opened Wednesday at Forest Brook Middle School.

The site, located at 7525 Tidwell Road, is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This is free and you don’t have to make an appointment to attend.

You can watch the video above for the live news conference featuring Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, HISD Superintendent Millard House II, and Forest Brook Middle School principal Dr. Kristy Love.