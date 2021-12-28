Man charged in Christmas Eve crash that killed southwest Houston couple, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged for a hit-and-run crash that left two people dead at a southwest Houston intersection on Christmas Eve, police said.

Alessio Leonardo Benvinetto, 20, is charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid for the deaths of Juan Sapon, 60, and Marta Sapon, 59.

Both Juan and Marta were crossing South Gessner Road in a Toyota Camry when Benvinetto, who police said was driving at excessive speed in his Chevrolet Silverado, struck them.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to police.

Police said Benvinetto ran from the scene on foot.

A court date has not been set for Benvinetto.

