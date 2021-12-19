Heights-area business burglarized: Suspects steal $60, destroy ‘large portion’ of store’s inventory

A group broke into a Heights-area business early Saturday. Though they made away with a mere $60 in cash, they left behind extensive damage.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows three suspects exiting Central City Co-Op at about 7 a.m.

Employees said a large portion of the store’s inventory was destroyed in the burglary. Central City Co-Op launched a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to raise money to replenish its inventory.

“While we are certain we will recover from these additional losses, we are once again turning to you, our community, to help us keep the Co-Op moving forward,” employees wrote in a statement on the GoFundMe page. “We are hoping that with your kind donations we will be able to replenish our inventory, thus supporting all of the incredibly hard-working local purveyors that we help share with the community, and rebuild our shelving systems within the store. Your financial support will also allow us to maintain our staff and operations that work tirelessly to keep the Co-Op a source for fresh, organic, sustainable and local products.”

The organic food store is located at 420 East 20th Street.

View the co-op’s GoFundMe page here.

