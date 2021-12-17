Wild and wonderful: Unwind and rewind the best Texas videos of 2021

A cow has the ability to use the doorbell at a home in Cat Springs, Texas.

HOUSTON – With 2021 coming to an end, and 2022 just around the corner, here’s a look at 11 videos out of Texas from this year.

Doorbell hijinks

KPRC 2 viewer shares adorable video of their cow ringing the doorbell to Click2Pins.

A Cat Spring, Texas, resident shared a video of their cow ringing the doorbell by using its snout. The video was captured by the resident’s Ring doorbell camera.

Feral hog on the loose in Houston

Several feral hogs were spotted in northwest Houston. The non-native hogs were seen walking on street and highways near FM 529 and State Highway 6.

Good Samaritan finds wallet

The woman said the man found her wallet on the street and returned it

A Pearland mom shared this video of an unknown man attempting to return her wallet. The mother is now looking for the Good Samaritan.

Tiger spotted on front lawn

Neighbors were shocked after spotting a tiger on a front lawn in one west Houston neighborhood.

Good Samaritans save child in car

Good Samaritans saved a child left in a hot car for over 20 minutes. According to Houston Police, the mother was charged with abandoning the child with the intent to return.

Christopher Ramirez reunited with his mother

Christopher Ramirez, the 3-year-old who went missing after playing with a family dog, was safely reunited with his mother.

“I’m not a cat”

This hilarious video shows a West Texas lawyer attempting to remove a cat filter during his virtual court hearing via Zoom. “I’m here, live,” the lawyer stated while desperately trying to remove the filter with help from his assistant. “I’m not a cat.”

Astros fan goes viral

The Astros fan said she's ready to use her juju for a winning World Series

Die-hard Astros fan Alexis Pedraza cast a spell on the opposing team and went viral for her efforts.

Aldine ISD employees create viral TikTok video

Aldine Independent School Districts employees welcomed students back to school by creating a TikTok video that has been viewed more than 50,000 times.

Escaped cow on I-10

A cow in Houston escaped and was seen by several drivers on I-10 East Freeway and Beltway 8. The cow was eventually safely transported back home.

Husky plays in snow in San Antonio

This video captured a husky having lots of fun in February’s snow.

What’s your favorite video from our list? And did we miss your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.