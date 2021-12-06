Target extends hours for Houston-area customers, providing extra holiday shopping time

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Need more time to do your “Target runs?”

Target announced last week they have extended hours to accommodate shoppers this holiday season, USA Today reported.

In a statement obtained by USA Today, Target plans to open from 7 a.m. until midnight through Dec. 23.

This is the earliest they have extended, as last year they began to extend hours on Dec.11, closing at 10 p.m.

Chief Stores Officer Mark Schindele told USA Today he hopes the extended hours would help customers easily finish their holiday shopping.

Not all stores will close at midnight. Check with your local Target to see their hours.