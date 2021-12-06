75º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Target extends hours for Houston-area customers, providing extra holiday shopping time

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Target, Holidays, Christmas, Shopping
Customers arrive at a Target store, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in North Miami Beach, Fla. Targets streak of strong results extended into its latest quarter but its skyrocketing online sales growth has come back to earth. The Minneapolis retailer reported Wednesday, Aug. 18, that sales at its stores that have been open for at least a year rose 8.7% in the three-month period that ended July 31. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Need more time to do your “Target runs?”

Target announced last week they have extended hours to accommodate shoppers this holiday season, USA Today reported.

In a statement obtained by USA Today, Target plans to open from 7 a.m. until midnight through Dec. 23.

This is the earliest they have extended, as last year they began to extend hours on Dec.11, closing at 10 p.m.

Chief Stores Officer Mark Schindele told USA Today he hopes the extended hours would help customers easily finish their holiday shopping.

Not all stores will close at midnight. Check with your local Target to see their hours.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email