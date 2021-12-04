Sugar Land Christmas tree ceremony lights up City Hall once again

A Christmas tree stands tall once again in Sugar Land.

“It’s beautiful, nice, and bright it’s a great night for a tree lighting,” said a father with his young son on his shoulders.

The crowds gathered back at city hall for the first tree lighting ceremony in two years.

“I feel great,” said Brenda Ashaka. “We were not here last year, remember?”

There were many people in attendance Friday night.

“We came here just for this, and the fact that, after the pandemic, to see how many people came out, it touched my heart,” said Dawn Moore.

It was the first major event for many, including Old St. Nick.

The larger-than-life figure reminds the smallest of attendees it’s that time of year to take inventory and share whether they’ve been naughty or nice.